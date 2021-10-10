Halloween events being planned

Can you believe that September has passed? I wasn’t really thinking about it until Chucky reminded me that Christmas was almost here. When I told him that I was not sure if I would be setting up trees in all my rooms, he offered to assist me with putting them up. That is sweet of him, but he has not totally convinced me to do this. I have time to think about it.

Not sure how much rain we got but anything helps out. My sister said they have huge cracks in their property in North Texas and it is very dusty. I know about those cracks in the land and the dust. She lives in Pearland and they always get rain, for their concrete!

It was so good to see Leon and Barbara Gorney in church on Sunday. Leon has had some rough days, health wise, so seeing him in church is awesome.

Thursday, I received sad news. Glenda Lawrence passed away at St. Joseph rehab. She was sick for a very long time and in an out of the hospital or rehab. Please keep her husband John, and two sons, John, Jr and Chuck in your prayers. As most of you know, Glenda is Chucky and Paige’s grandmother and Kacie’s mother-in-law. Kacie was so hurt that Glenda had not been able to see Kohen, the first great-grandchild. With the fact that he was premature and all the COVID precautions, there was not a suitable time to arrange a visit.

If you are a lifetime member of the Grimes VFW Post 4006 Auxiliary, we would love to have you come to some of our meetings. We are gaining a few new members and want to show them more Grimes County hospitality. We meet on the third Thursday of each month for a meal and then the meeting.

In addition, we are still collecting socks for veterans and hospitals. There is a drop box at the Post or I can take them for you. Several of the Salem Lutheran ladies donate for the District 17 challenge to collect 100,000 pairs of socks. In addition, we collect pull tabs from cans for the Ronald McDonald House and plastic caps such as on water bottles, detergent, butter containers, etc. that are used to make park benches.

The following contains reminders for the next few weeks.

WHCVFD station will be open at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 to welcome all the spooks and goblins as we celebrate Halloween. We will be there until 8 p.m. so come and see us.

The City of Plantersville will hold their Halloween event on Oct. 28, also 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Veterans Day falls midweek this year, therefore the Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary will be hosting their activities Saturday, Nov. 6. The day begins with a parade from Brosig Street through downtown Navasota. We would love to have a big parade. You can register by calling the Post, 936- 825-3666.

After the parade, the Post invites you to come to the Post to enjoy a meal and a cold adult beverage, buy some raffle tickets and visit. The Auxiliary will be selling raffle tickets prior to the event. Once I know all the items, I will let you know.

FREE Bingo is still being held at the Post 4006. There have been a few changes; main one being no one under 18 can come. That is sad because we had a few youngsters that had so much fun. Bingo begins at 5:30 p.m. and is usually over around 7:15 p.m. We welcome you to come and join.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Leon Gorney, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Al Ripper, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke and Alexander Hanna. If you would, please add those caretakers to your prayer list, as well as, all families who have lost members due to this pandemic.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Oct. 11 – Sterling Trullinger; Oct. 12 – Justin Branner, Emily Cotter, James Graham, Russell & Lisa Lahrmann; Oct. 13 – Jason Hicks; Oct. 14 – Amelia Frenzel, James Hancock, Tommy Sloan; Oct. 16 – Micah Addicks, Rhody Hertel, Julius Trullinger. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Oct. 21 – Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m. till we quit, at Educ. Bldg.

Oct. 21 – Grimes VFW Post 4006 & Auxiliary, 6:30 p.m. meal, 7:30 p.m. meeting.

Oct. 23 – District 17 VFW meeting, Post 4006.

Oct. 30 – WHCVFD Halloween at the Station, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Oct. 31 – Deadline for VFW Post 4006 two student contests.

Nov. 6 – Veterans Day Celebration.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.