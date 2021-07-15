July fun events at Anderson-Shiro Elementary

Winner number 46 of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, July 11. The winner of a Glock G43X, 9mm is Gene Bohack. The next drawing will take place Sunday, July 18. A new 52-week gun raffle will begin on Aug. 29, so if you are interested in buying raffle tickets for this upcoming raffle, contact Marcy Pavlock at 936-661-6662 or Mike Wetuski at 936-870- 6836. I will also have some to sell so you can contact me at 936-870-6842. Tickets are $100 each.

Longtime sweethearts Austin Derrett and Caitlan Rabun, both graduates of Anderson-Shiro CISD, plan to marry Friday, Aug.6. A wedding shower was held in Caitlan’s honor at the home of Lynn Imhoff of Anderson on Saturday, July 10. My fondest memory of Caitlan was years ago when she was just a tot. I stopped by her grandmother Marie Tomkivits’ home to drop something off - Marie and Caitlan were on the front porch and Marie had run a string clothesline on the porch and Caitlan had some tiny clothes pins and was hanging her doll clothes on the line. It was the sweetest thing. Now look, she’s all grown up and getting married!

The Knights of Columbus Council #4054 are back at it with their pancake breakfast at the surrounding parishes of St. Stanislaus, St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s. On Sunday, July 11, a pancake breakfast was served at St. Stanislaus in conjunction with a blood drive. The breakfast was delicious as usual. At this event, this year’s scholarship winners were honored. At their recent June meeting, awards were presented to Ron LaHue, Knight of the Month and Anthony and Cindy Olivieri, Family of the Month.

There are only two more Tuesdays left in July for reading and story hour at the Anderson-Shiro Elementary library – July 20 and 27. The summer library hours on Tuesdays are 4-7 p.m. with story hour 6-7 p.m. All students and their families are welcome but children four and under must be accompanied by an adult. If you have any questions, contact Mrs. Parrott at jparrott@ascisd.net.

The Anderson-Shiro Elementary will be hosting Popsicles on the Playground Thursday, July 29 from 6-7 p.m. This come and go event is a great opportunity for your children to get to know other students, teachers and families. Don’t miss it.

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: July 15 – Maren Darst; July 16 – Darrell Dietrich, Dianne Kolbasinski, John Branch and Ivey Perry; July 17 – Marla Gurka, Johnny LeFlore, Weston Allen, Matthew Flournoy and Erin Kimich; July 18 – Marion Szymczak, Tony Pavlock, Frank Matejicek, John Reed and Alexia Nobles; July 19 – Lizabeth Rankin, Bailey Wehmeyer, Keaton Hare, Logan Shead, James Kubacak and Trever Pavlock; July 20 – Kristi Cleere and Denise Grube; and July 21 – Jared Schroeder, Ricky Schroeder and Catherine George.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: July 15 – Travis and Tammi Hughey, four years; July 16 – Doug and Kodi Burdette, 10 years; July 16 – Zack and Monica Hurst, 10 years; July 16 – Steven and LaShonda Keen, 16 years; and July 19 – Donny and Kaci Yargo, 18 years.

Mary Love, wife of Glen Dell Love, died this past week. I got to know Mary during the time our children grew up together at Anderson-Shiro CISD. Mary had been ill and was on dialysis. Funeral service for Mary will be held Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m. at the Greater First Baptist Church in Anderson. She will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to this sweet family.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.