Richards 4-H produces strong competitors

We start the week by announcing key wins in Richards. Tyler Calhoun, age 15, competed in the National High School Rodeo Finals in Lincoln, Nebraska July 18- 24 and earned Texas High School Rodeo Association (THSRA) Reserve Champion Tie Down Roper. He is the son of Poppa and Sylvia Calhoun. Tyler homeschools to allow for constant travel and national competitions. While Tyler is a heavy hitter within the high school rodeo circuit, he also spends time focusing on animal health working his horses on a regular practice schedule and learning the ins and outs of caring for his animals on his own. Once his high school rodeo days are over, Tyler would like to build his career as a cowboy.

The regular Grimes County Fair may be over, but our local cowboys and girls are still working and competing, and these students shine for sure! The GCFA Horse show handed out awards Sunday July 11, and several of our FFA and 4-H participants did well. Here are a few of the results:

Speed: Overall Champions: Rachel Brast-Senior Champion, also 1st place in Barrels, 2nd place in Goat Tying; Meredith Wrobleski-Junior Champion; Junior Speed: Meredith Wrobleski 1st place (23.59); Contessa Shive 2nd place (27.88); Cali Keisler 3rd place (31.88); Barrels: Meredith Wrobleski 1st place (22:00); Contessa Shive 2nd place (22.1); Cali Keisler 3rd place (23.35); Wyatt Hoffart 4th place (30.13); Goat Tying/ Jr. Speed: Bodie Wrobleski 1st place; Ta’Colton Calhoun 2nd place; Meredith Wrobleski 3rd place; 2021 Tie Down-top 3: Ta’Colton Calhoun 1st place (8.49); Tyler Calhoun 2nd place (8.95); Ta’Colby Calhoun 3rd place (11.4); Junior Sorting-top 3: Cooper Imhoff/Sloan King: 1st place (9 cattle); Ta’Colton Calhoun/Ryder Price: 2nd (8 cattle); Bodie Wrobleski/Sloan King: 3rd (7 cattle); 2021 Heeler-top 3: Tyler Calhoun: 1st (10 pts., time 7.11); Rance Imhoff: 2nd (9 pts., 8.29); Bodie Wrobleski 3rd (8 pts., 10.73); 2021 Breakaway: Chesney Calhoun 1st (10 pts., 2.3).

Grimes County AgriLife has been busy planning events for our Grimes County youth. The group will host a one-day camp Thursday, July 22, from 9 a.m. - 3p.m. with lunch and prizes provided. The event will cost $8 per child, and registration is going on now. To register for the Amazing Race Camp please call the office at 936- 873-3907 registration ends July 19.

The Annual Drive Thru Back to School drive is scheduled for August 3rd, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. This year to ensure the group can assist as many families as possible, everyone must pre-register by July 25 for school supplies. You can pre-register at www.ticketleap.com , click on “Looking to buy tickets? Browse Events,” then search for Grimes County. You can also call the Grimes County Extension office, 936-873-3907 for information and help with registration. To receive help with school supplies, you must pre-register and bring your child(ren) with you to the event on August 3.

Upcoming events:

July 15 - RISD School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at RISD, 9477 Panther Dr. in Richards.

July 19 – 23 - Vacation Bible School at Crossroads Fellowship, 6 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

July 22 - Youth One Day Camp at Grimes County AgriLife.

Aug. 3 - TX AgriLife School Supply drive, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Must preregister.

