Keith Civic Club meeting Aug. 22

The funeral for Jimmie Ruth Bess Coneley, 72, was held at Madisonville Funeral Home Aug. 9. Her burial was in the Concord Cemetery in Iola where her parents are buried. She was born Sept. 30, 1951, to James William J.R. and Mary Lou Mallett Bess and passed away Aug. 3. She was the third child. Her and her ex–husband, Gordon Coneley, had two children – James Brandon Coneley and Ann Dean Coneley Grinnell. She also had several grandchildren. In 1970 she graduated from Iola High School. Do remember her children and other family members in your prayers.

Keith Civic Club will have their monthly meeting Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Keith Community Center. The meeting will begin with a covered dish meal at 6:30 p.m. The business meeting will follow. All members are expected, and visitors are always welcome. Make plans to come visit with friends and neighbors.

The membership of Carlos Fellowship Church enjoyed fellowship with a covered dish meal following church service Aug. 11. Everyone had a great time. They have a meal the second Sunday each month.

Evergreen Baptist Church had two people baptized at the close of morning worship service. Rev. Jeff Morgan baptized Cooper Keck and Cory Richards. The church is fortunate to have them both. They both had family members present. May God bless them both. Keep them in your prayers.

Wednesday meals at Evergreen Baptist Church began Aug. 14 and will continue throughout school. Meals begin at 6:30 p.m. with playtime beforehand. Classes begin at 7 p.m. The Back–to–School Bash is Aug. 21. The church will provide two free tacos, a drink and snow cone for everyone. Make plans to attend.

Area residents were sorry to learn that the former home of Jack and Gail Jernigan was destroyed by fire Monday, Aug. 12. They have been deceased for a while but some of their family members were living there. Do remember them in your prayers.

Happy birthday this week to: Aug. 18 – Paula Kay Davis Fisher, Autry Burns, Judy Guest Lambright; Aug. 19 – Daniel Rios 3rd, Gina Inmon; Aug. 20 – Suzanna Reinhart Randolph; Aug. 21 – Tanner Cross Morgan, Helen Louise Bishop, Mark England; Aug. 22 – Lisa Norwood, Rhonda Davidson, William Cicero Trant; Aug. 23 – Adam Sevcik, Katelyn Barney, Vada Morris Stewart; Aug. 24 – Misti Stanley, Jessica Lynn Williams, Brady Carson Beene, Easton Evans. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to Allen and Tammy Cole Sanford, married Aug. 19, 1989; Doug and Mary Beth Crabtree, married Aug. 20, 1994. Join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.