Keith Civic Club meeting Feb. 24

Area residents were sorry to learn of the death of Cheryl Hunter Luce, 64, who passed away Jan. 31, in College Station. Her funeral was held in the Concord Chapel, Friday Feb. 4. The service was supposed to be held in the Concord Cemetery, but due to bad weather it was changed. Brother Matt Carey was the minister in charge of the service. Days Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral.

Luce was born in Houston Dec. 3, 1957 to Ernest Dell and Nelda Darleen Dickinson who preceded her in death. She was a longtime employee of Standley Feed Store in Iola. She is survived by her husband, Rickey Luce Sr., and her sons, Rickey and Corey Luce, and their wives. Do remember all of them in your prayers.

Evergreen Baptist Church had good attendance Sunday, Feb. 6. Following the morning worship service, Sarah Walkoviac was baptized by Pastor Jeff Morgan. Many of her family members were present. Following the church service, the pastor and other adults took a group of children in seventh through twelfth grade to town to eat and to the movies to watch American Underdog. All had a wonderful time.

The monthly meeting of the Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge No 17 was held at their lodge hall in Anderson with a good number of members and visitors attending. The meeting began with a meal and was followed by their lodge meeting in which a variety of business was discussed and acted upon. There will be a lodge fundraiser with pulled pork sandwiches being served.

The Keith Civic Club will meet 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Keith Community Center. All members or those seeking membership are invited to attend. The meeting will begin with a covered dish meal and followed by their business meeting. Come out and visit with your friends and neighbors. Hope to see you there.

Area residents were sorry to learn about the death of Monte Nicholson who passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, in Bryan following an accident. I don’t have service information. He once lived on FM 244 but later moved to Bryan. Do remember his family in your prayers.

Special guest speakers at Evergreen Baptist Church Sunday, Feb. 13, were Zachary and Nikki DeHaven who have been missionaries in Egypt and are planning to return there with their two children. Anyone interested in their ministry are asked to keep them in prayers.

Happy birthday this week to the following: Feb. 13 – D.D. Davis, Gracie Top Ping Pedretti, Jeffrey Randall Trant, Debbie Barney; Feb. 14 – Mary Jane Williams Scroggins, Diana Morgan; Feb. 15 – Mary Jo Limas, Bernard Chesnutt, Anthony Robbins; Feb. 16 – Diannes Simmons, Danith Simmons, Kathie Dixon; Feb. 17 – Jeremy Delgado, David Crenshaw; Feb. 18 – Marissa Black, Kellie Montoya. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary to Jimmy and Tammy R. Larue, married Feb. 17, 2007; Don and Susan Whelchel Binch, married Feb. 18, 1978.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.