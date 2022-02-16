Salem Lutheran Fish Fry March 11

Are you hungry for fried fish? Salem Lutheran Church will be hosting a fish fry with all the trimmings Friday, March 11, at the White Hall Community Center. They will serve from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Plates are $10 per plate, and you may take it to go or dine in. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the White Hall Store and from members of the church. Hope to see you there.

Saturday turned out to be a gorgeous day with sunshine and warmer temperatures. It was still a bit chilly but not too much for our loyal customers to drive to White Hall for a sandwich from the VFD. We sold out and want to thank everyone for helping support the safety of our community.

She did it again, Bree made first place in her weight class at the recent powerlifting contest in Rockdale.

The WHCVFD held their monthly business meeting Monday with 23 members present. Topics of discussion were brief. We look forward to serving you again March 5, the first Saturday of the month.

I believe that many people know John Williams. He used to work with my dad at Holsum Foods where they became buddies. For those who are not originally from Navasota, Holsum Foods was located behind where Prosperity Bank currently is. I worked there for two summers and my Uncle Alfred Becker and my dad, Ervin, were my supervisors. Back then I had to be on my best behavior, there was no favoritism for blood relatives.

I remember John coming to the house to visit. After those days at Holsum, I think he had a gospel show on the local radio station and he used to deliver the Navasota Examiner to various locations in the county. You know, I sure am lucky to still have him as a friend because he calls and checks on me to be sure I am okay. Thank you, John!

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Von Herring, Chad McMillan, Leon Gorney, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Jack Rimes, Marilyn Frenzel, Lois Bell, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Glenn Binder, Laura Pursley, Allen “Butch” Fields, Margaret Finke, Pauline Kaspar, Mary Whatley, Billie Wittenbach and Alexander Hanna.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Feb. 27 – Tom Wittenbach; Feb. 28 – Kevin Kaspar; March 2 – Camden Cox, Marissa Eppler; March 3 – Larry Farmer, Jacie Kainer; March 4 – Kori Cox, Jolie Kainer; March 5 – Joe Clepper, Doris Collins, Chris Sechelski, Emma Statham. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Feb. 17 – Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m. at Educational Building.

Feb. 17 – Grimes County VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary monthly meeting.

Feb. 24 – Planning meeting, WHTA annual fundraiser, 7 p.m. at Community Center

March 5 – WHCVFD 1st Saturday fundraiser, 11 a.m. till sold out.

March 5 – District 17 VFW meeting will be held in Huntsville.

March 7 – WHCVFD business meeting, 7 p.m. at the station.

March 11 – Salem Lutheran Fish Fry.

Apr. 7 – Quarterly WHTA quarterly meeting.

May 21 – Annual fundraiser (birthday bash) at White Hall CC,

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936- 870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.