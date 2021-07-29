More fun in the country

Winner number 48 of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, July 25. The winner of a Rock Island Arms M1911, 22 LR is Chelsea Robertson of Tomball. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Aug. 1. A new 52-week gun raffle will begin on Aug. 29, so if you are interested in buying raffle tickets for this upcoming raffle, contact Marcy Pavlock, 936-661-6662 or Mike Wetuski, 936-870-6836. I also have some to sell so you can contact me at 936-870-6842. Tickets are $100 each. Time is running out so hurry, only 500 will be sold.

The Anderson Food Pantry will be open Thursday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. until noon. located at 367 Fanthorp St. in Anderson. All residents of Grimes County are eligible to participate. For more information call 936-873-5005 or check out their Facebook page.

Recently we got to meet and visit with Melinda Merola, one of Ray Merola’s daughters who flew in from Spain. Ray and Lovenieh are our neighbors that live in the blue house next door. This past weekend we got to meet and enjoyed visiting with Ray’s other daughter Andrea Merola who resides in the city center of Madrid, Spain. Andrea enjoyed seeing and taking pictures of the Longhorns, target shooting, seeing the full moon, listening to the sounds of nature, hanging out in our barn, taking a nice and peaceful long walk, driving the golf cart around the property, good American food, shooting pool and listening to the jukebox in our game room with longtime friends Mike Smith and Hillary Hunt who came up to visit her on Saturday from Houston. Basically, she enjoyed the simple joys of country living unlikethe hustle and bustle of the city of Madrid. When she comes back to Anderson in a couple of weeks before returning to Spain she desperately wants to go to a cattle auction. I told her we could surely arrange that!

Also, Ray Lovenieh, Andrea and their friend Jo Dobry joined Don and I at M’Beaux’s on Friday evening to celebrate our 33rd wedding anniversary. They came walking up with two dozen beautiful red roses for us and at the end of the evening after enjoying the delicious food, picked up the tab! Thanks to our dear friends!

It seems our world is becoming out of character from the way we were raised – or at least the way I was raised. I saw these words of wisdom in a newsletter somewhere and the world would be back to the way it should be if everyone would practice these six essentials: sincerity, personal integrity, humility, courtesy, wisdom and charity. Of course, let’s be realistic and agree that it’s impossible for everyone to practice these essentials but if most of us tried, it would be a better world to live in.

