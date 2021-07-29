White Hall VFD meeting Aug. 2

Last week ended for me with VFW Training in Austin. Maxine and I attended for three days. Needless to say, we were both ready to head back to Grimes County. We did learn a few new things, but those new items will lead to more work too!

The worst part about having to go to Austin was that I missed my Sonshine Sisters gathering and dominoes. Actually, I have not even been able to talk with any of the ladies because when I got home I unpacked and started on VBS. Salem Lutheran Church is having their week of “God’s Wonder Lab” and the Director, Susan Brak, asked if I would teach. There are six little children ages 2, 4 and 5 in my class. Thankfully, I have Kristi, Sue, Bonnie and Paige as helpers. I love little children of God, but I also love that power nap when I get home. We may have a small group of children who come to our program but all of them seem eager to learn.

Thanks to all the staff members who planned and then worked to make our VBS a huge success. Thanks to Pastor Mayerhoff and Mrs. Marilyn for coming to visit with us, too.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Leon Gorney, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Richard Shimshack, Al Ripper, Chad McMillan, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Wayne Feldmann, Randy Siebe, Margaret Finke and Alexander Hanna. If you would, please add those caretakers to your prayer list also.

Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Aug. 1 – Beverly Gerke; Aug. 3 – Robert and Bessie Lys; Aug. 4 – Stella Cotter; Aug. 5 – Brad and Alissa Lowrey; Aug. 6 – Lauren Butler, Colton and Meridith Harris; Aug. 7 – Cornel Clepper, Mike Serres. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Aug. 2 – WHCVFD business mtg. 7 p.m. at the station.

Aug. 7 – WHCVFD BBQ sandwiches, 11 a.m. till we sell out at station.

Aug. 11 – Salem Ladies Circle.

Aug. 19 – Salem Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m. until we decide to quit.

Aug. 19 – Grimes VFW Post 4007 and Auxiliary shared meal at 6:30 p.m., business meeting at 7:30 p.m.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.