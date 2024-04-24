SARC presentations at Navasota Public Library

A series of Sexual Assault Resource Center presentations for adults 18 and older will be held at Navasota Public Library. Topics include Healthy and Unhealthy Relationships, May 6; Sexual Violence, May 13, and Online Safety, May 20. Presentations begin at 5:30 p.m. The focus are concepts associated with keeping oneself ...

