Spooktacular time for Mainstreet Halloween

Each year our community spends time and effort planning Mainstreet Halloween, and each year the event gets bigger and better. This year was no exception with the presence of a petting zoo, book garden, the biggest haunted house yet, bouncy slide and multiple games- all which trick-o-treaters played for free earning candy, sweets, and prizes. Booths from both the Civic Club, Richards VFD, local churches, and others ensured every child enjoyed their visit. Kara Hughes, librarian for Richards ISD spent time with multiple children helping each pick out books, discussing their favorite authors and encouraging them to read daily. Barbeque by Michael Bauer was also available with a portion of the proceeds from the sales going towards the Richards Civic Club.

Richards VFD will host their 30th annual BBQ fundraiser and auction Saturday, Nov. 6. After just completing Fire Safety Week at RISD and Mainstreet Halloween, this group shows no signs of slowing down. The fundraiser is one of their biggest projects, held each year and is the main effort in raising much needed funds to purchase a new tanker for the VFD group. This year the group will be selling BBQ plates for $12 each starting at 9 a.m. until they run out. The event will also have an auction with various donated goods from around the community. The fundraiser takes place at the Richards Volunteer Fire Department, with multiple volunteers available to show visitors around.

Happy of happiest birthdays to a former resident, Miss Rozell Lockett, who turned 102 years young on Oct. 27. Miss Lockett is a former resident of Richards and now resides in assisted living. She lived in Richards before our current school was built and was an active community member during the years in which Richards Colored School was open and in operation. While Richards was considered a rural town- it op erated no differently than other areas around Texas - featuring segregated schools for white and African American children.

The first school in Richards began in St. Thomas Methodist Episcopal Church circa 1913. School moved to the Masonic Lodge Hall before a two-story schoolhouse with auditorium was built. A fire destroyed three separate schoolhouses from 1920 to 1937. A new school was built in 1938 and renamed in 1962 for longtime principal, teacher, and coach W. E. Hall. The school closed in 1966 when schools in Richards integrated - with the current school still in operation. The colored school location was 9849 Sand Street and still stands today with a Historical Marker telling its story. Miss Lockett has seen a lot of history and could probably tell us all some interesting stories about the days of Richards past. Happy birthday Miss Lockett! (Information regarding Miss Lockett was provided by Mr. John Faust.)

Have news about Richards - send it to me, ybarrafamily23@gmail.com or on Facebook@www.facebook.com/ lucky.ybarra.23.