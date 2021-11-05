New tombstones erected in Martins Pairie

The monthly meeting of the Iola-North Zulch Order of the Eastern Star was held Monday, Oct. 25, in North Zulch at the Pyramid Masonic Lodge with good number of members and visitors (approximately 25) present. The covered dish meal was enjoyed by all. Deputy Grand Matron, Dianne Ryder, attended the meeting. She gave the Grand Worthy Matron’s message for the year. There was a good deal of business taken care of as well.

Several tombstones have been erected in Martins Prairie Cemetery. They are as follows: Allen Jarvis – born April 3, 1946 and died April 15, 2021. The tombstone was erected for him by his wife Mary Jarvis. This will also be her future resting place. The other tombstone was for Michael Dennis Laird Jr. – born Dec. 10, 1972 and died May 18, 2021. The headstone was erected by his family. May their memories be forever blessed.

Area residents were sorry to learn of the deaths of the following: Rev, Herbert Richards, age 101, who passed away Thursday, Oct. 22. Also, Calvin Messer Jr. who passed away Thursday, Oct. 14. A full ac count of their particulars will be in next weeks news. May their memories be forever blessed.

Iola High School had their final home football game of the season Friday, Oct. 22, with a good number attending. Prior to the game, the seniors were honored and walked across the field with their parents. There were approximately 35-total. May God bless them all as they complete their final months of school. Sad to say Iola lost their game to Milano 34-22. Thankfully no one was injured.

Hope everyone is aware that Thanksgiving is almost here. Hope you have all made plans or will have them planned soon. Last year was different with Coronavirus on everyone’s mind. Hope everyone will be safe and secure every day.

In spite of the rain and wind that started the day Wednesday, Oct. 27, the afternoon cleared in time for the Evergreen Baptist Church Fall Festival. Everything was just fine. There were approximately 130 children and adults present for the evening. Lots of hot dogs, chips, other foods were enjoyed. There were also lots of games including a mechanical bull that was enjoyed by all that rode it – including the churches pastor, Rev. Jeff Morgan. Those that missed the event really missed a lot of good, clean fun.

Happy birthday this week to: Oct. 31 – Tristyn Carda, Leslie West; Nov. 1 – Paula Walker; Nov. 2 – Johnny Wesley Crenshaw, Russel Rusty Keith Phipps, Carolyn Kellogg, Jennifer Clark; Nov. 3 – Brandi Alley, Karri Kennedy, Jackson Lee; Nov. 4 – Gloria Manley Gamble, Ashley Thompson, Ashley Pimentel; Nov. 5 – Jerry Nolen Norman, Andrew Butts, Carolyn Sanford Johnson, Kyle McNight, Randall Griffin; Nov. 6 - Donny Skeeter, Tommy Eller; Nov. 7 – Stephen Patrick Biggs. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936- 870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.