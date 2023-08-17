Thanks, from the Senior Center

The Grimes County Senior Center thanks everyone who supported their annual fundraiser in any way last week. They had their biggest crowd ever and the profit was overwhelming. It makes me proud that we have such a wonderful community that supports all our local fundraisers.

Winners of the raffle include: 1) Handmade quilt – Donald Yargo; 2) 2 Round bales of hay – Sharon Matney; 3) $200 Photo Shoot – Brenda Bell; 4) 25 pounds of Hamburger meat – Denise Bowden; 5) $100 gift card – Debbie Klawinsky; 6) $100 Walmart gift card – Susan Nichols; 7) $40 Dog grooming basket – Tommy Szymczak; 8) $50 gift card to Juan & Linda’s – Lou Abatie; 9) Fall Wreath – Roberta Frazier; 10) Avon basket – Kari Lynn Eisenman; 11) $50 gift card to Fifty-Seven Bloom flower shop – Brenda Bell; 12) Combination Wrench Set – Roberta Frazier; 13) Artic Cooler bag – Justin Mock; 14) 2 Chicken fried steak dinners at Kott’s – John Spears; 15) $20 gift card to Courthouse Cleaners – Sandy Leibham.

The Knights of Columbus Council #4054 will hold another blood drive Sunday, Aug. 20 at St. Stanislaus Parish Hall from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. If you are able to give the “gift of life” please sign up at www. commitforlife.org and enter code STKR or call Henry Ostermann, 936-873-2291.

Zion Lutheran Church, 455 FM 149 in Anderson, will host Carnival Sunday Aug. 27 beginning at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to join the parish for brisket sandwiches, sides, ice cream sundaes, dominos and carnival games. For those interested, Sunday school is from 9-10 a.m. and their worship service is from 10-11 a.m. For more information contact the church, 936-873-2175.

I always head up the Babusha’s Porch country store at the annual St. Stanislaus Bazaar each October. I have ladies that make me all kinds of jellies. One lady makes plum jelly but is in need of about 10 pounds of big red plums which she cannot find. If anyone has any or knows where I can get some, please call me, 936-870-6842.

My Aunt Janie (Lebeck) Hoffart turned 90 years old Sunday, Aug. 13. Her children threw her a party in Magnolia Saturday,Aug. 12. Tons of family members and friends came to congratulate Janie, enjoy a delicious dinner and lots of fellowship. She was married to my dad’s brother George who passed away many years ago. Aunt Janie is a lovely and amazing person who still drives, and her mind is sharper than mine. Happy Birthday to our sweet aunt.

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Aug. 17 – Ashley Andruss, Wilma Wolters, Laurie Glameyer, Adam Pasket, Charleston Bradley; Aug. 18 – Mary Catherine Schroeder, Mary Sicinski, Shellie Coronado, Martha Ann Smith; Aug. 19 – Bill Boehm, Sloan Sechelski, Mary Beth Yargo, Vanessa Burzynski; Aug. 20 – Brian Backhus, William Craig Schroeder, Austin Horton; Aug. 21 – Jillian Ruby, Ronnie Hibner, Karen Moran, Brenda Utley, Tara Garcia, Skylar Eike, Adelia Holtey; Aug. 22 – Ashley Sechelski, Chad Schaffer, Abby Ross, Monica Hurst, Micah Mock, Norma Hillegeist; Aug. 23 – LaShonda Keen, Travis Cleere, Chip Mosier, Rachel Wells, Rebecca Wisnoski, Hayden Schroeder, Wayne Fread, Colton Pasket, Trey Hoffart.

Happy Anniversary to those celebrating this week: Aug. 17 – Kyle and Becky Childress, 38 years; Aug. 18 – Darrell and Dana Wagner, 33 years; Aug. 20 – Sam and Melody Ruffino, 35 years; Aug. 20 – Jamie and Kellye Kitkoski, 18 years; Aug. 20 – Mark and Bridget Kelley, 35 years; Aug. 21 – Roger and Deanie Vezurk, 47 years; and Aug. 22 – Jason and Kristi Cleere, 25 years.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo. com. I would love to share with others.