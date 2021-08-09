Todd Mission VFD fundraiser Aug. 7

As the 2021-2022 school year quickly approaches, Anderson-Shiro CISD will host its annual substitute teacher training and orientation for those interested in substitute teaching this school year. The training will be at the Central Office Boardroom Monday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m. If you are unable to attend, contact the district office, 936-873-4500 for more information.

The 15th Annual Bubba Can Cook will be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10 at the Grimes County Expo Center, 5220 FM 3455. Pre-register at www.ostrich@txcyber.com or call 936-825-8095. All proceeds benefit the youth and senior programs of Grimes County.

Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department is having their Annual Fundraiser and Raffle on August 7. Raffle tickets are $10, and you can contact Mary Gaudreau, 936- 524-0800 for more information. Thanks in advance for your support.

A Women’s Entrepreneurship Workshop will be held August 16-18, from 5 - 7:30 p.m. The deadline to register is Aug. 9. Classes will be held at the Blinn College Bryan Campus Student Center Building F. To register visit www.bvjobs.com or contact Karen Sanders, 979-595-2800. Course Topics are Creating a Personal Brand, Looking for Opportunities, etc.

The Grimes County Fair Association will hold its annual meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, in the main hall of the Grimes County Expo Center. This year there will be two officer position terms up for election. The fair appreciates the service of Kristie Akers and Donald McKay and their dedication to the youth and fair board. Officer terms are a three-year commitment. If you are interested in running for office or have questions, contact president Rodney Floyd, 936-825-5995 or any other current board member. Lifetime membership is $100 or yearly membership is $10 per person.

The Grimes County Fair Association will vote on the “Grimes County Fairgrounds Lease Agreement” that was recently approved at commissioner’s court. To request a printed version of the contract, contact Stephanie Burzynski, 936-661- 5557 or view the digital link, http://www.grimescountyfair.com/downloads/lease agreement2021.pdf. Members will accept or decline the lease agreement.

Dig in and let Texas Farm Bureau help students make the connection to agriculture through the Learning from the Ground Up Garden Grant program. They are offering $500 grants to help schools establish or improve gardens or greenhouses. Aquaponic and hydroponic systems are eligible if they are used to teach students about food production. Apply by Oct. 22 at noon for a garden grant from Texas Farm Bureau. Get the details at http://txfb.us/gardengrant21 or apply online, http://txfb.us/garden grantapply21.

Bernhardt Winery is hosting a Grape Stomp Festival Saturday, Aug. 7, from noon till 6 p.m. at 9043 CR 204 in Plantersville. This fun experience is available to adults and kid for $16 and includes a commemorative Bernhardt T-shirt. Sip, shop and support local!

The Light House Sober Living has free groceries at the Relay Station Event Center in Plantersville the third Thursday of each month. To qualify you must be a resident of the Plantersville/Stoneham area, have proof of income, and identification is required. Volunteers are needed, and masks are required while loading. Thanks in advance.

A family reunion for the Lewis, Lee and Powell families will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, from 12:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at August Horst Pavilion, 104 Veterans Memorial Drive in Navasota. Contact Marie Lewis, 979-492-7524 or Rev. L.C. Lee, 936-419-8011; Elmary Wells, 936-714-4648; Debra Lewis, 832-814-4722 for more information. Thanks in advance.

For I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds - Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellow man and this virus is gone.

