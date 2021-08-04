“Tails and Tales” ends, but not love of reading

The Navasota Public Library’s “Tails and Tales” themed Summer Reading Program ended on a high note with pizza and prizes Monday, Aug. 2. Library staff Tiffany Sammon and Apinya Srikhwanthong and their dedicated team provided a summer of fun for 88 young readers, creating and nurturing a love of reading that will serve them well the rest of their lives.

Across the board, parents were impressed with the quality of this year’s program, including the weekly prize.

One mom said, “It gives them the incentive that they need with the prizes every week, to take that 30 minutes a day to read. She’s done a hands down job keeping the kids excited about it.”

While most youngsters couldn’t remember how many books they had read since June 7, a mom of one 7-year old said her daughter had read at least 50 books.

She added, “Every week she gets excited to come and do the activities. She actually improved a lot in reading coming here, and doing the program makes her more excited about reading.”

One mother whose family moved here from Spring recently, and was accustomed to The Woodlands library activities, said she was “impressed with the whole program.”

Before leaving, to encourage continuation of those good reading habits, a $5 gift card to Muddy Water Book Store was given to each child who checked out a new book.

This year’s Children’s Program sponsors were Aggieland Wild Animal Safari, Citizens State Bank, Connie Clements, Dairy Queen, Hilco Metal Roofing and Building Supply, McDonald’s, Miller Insurance Agency, Rio Creative, Subway, and Taqueria la Escondida.