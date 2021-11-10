Two baptized at Evergreen Baptist Church

Funeral services for Rev. Walter Herbert Richards, age 101, were held at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan on Friday, Oct. 29, with a large number of family members and family friends attending. He was born Jan. 14, 1920 in Wheelock and passed away Oct. 23, 2021. He was married to Margaret Denton and they were married 73 years before her death in 2013. They had two children, Rev. Eugene Richards and Marilu McDonald. They have several grandchildren and great grandchildren as well. Several of the family members participated in the service. He was buried in Evergreen Cemetery beside his wife. Following the service lunch was served to family and friends. Richards was the former minister of Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church twice and pastored at other Free Will Baptist Churches. He was certainly a good man and will certainly be missed. Do remember his children and other family members in your prayers.

The monthly meeting of the Keith Civic Club was held at the Keith Community Center Thursday, Oct. 28, with a fair number attending. The covered dish meal was enjoyed by all. In the absence of President Bob Templeton, the meeting was presided by Club Chamber Member Mac McBride. He did a wonderful job. Next month the meeting will be held a week early, Tuesday, Nov. 18. All are welcome to attend. There will not be a meeting in December. A note of sadness for the club is that on the morning of the meeting, the new portable sign in front of the building was completely destroyed by the wind. Parts of the sign were found across the road on CR 175.

The Sowell Family Singers of Tennessee led morning worship services Sunday, Oct. 31, at Evergreen Baptist Church. This is the fourth time they have been in our services, and they were definitely enjoyed by all. Prior to them singing, there were two young people, William Wyatt Tackett and Savanne Barnett, were baptized by the churches pastor, Rev. Jeff Morgan. Both had family members present for the baptism. May God bless all of them in their service for the Lord. At the end of the service lunch was served in the church fellowship hall.

Ed and Yvone Costello were in Garland to attend the funeral of his father Ed Costello 3rd at the First Baptist Church of Garland, Friday, Oct. 29, together with their children, other family members and area people. He had been ill for some time. Do remember his wife and other family members in your prayers.

Area residents were sorry to learn of the death of Calvin Messer Jr., 41, who passed away Oct. 14. He was the son of Calvin and Billie Jarvis Messer, both of whom preceded him in death, along with his brother William. He is survived by his brother Jeffrey Messer, two sisters, Karen Watts and Rebecca Smith, as well as several nieces and nephews. His funeral was held in Martins Prairie Cemetery Friday, Oct. 29, with John Ray Maxwell in charge of the service. Other family members spoke as well. Trevino-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of the burial. Do remember his family in your prayers.

The monthly meeting of the Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge was held at their lodge hall in Anderson Monday, Nov. 1. The meeting began with a covered dish meal that was enjoyed by all. During the lodge meeting a variety of business was discussed and acted upon. All present had a wonderful time.

The election held at the Keith Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, resulted in 136 votes being cast. Those working the election were Diane Cahill, Tina Templeton and myself. Thanks to all that came out to vote. The next election is March 2022. Make plans to come out and vote.

Happy birthday this week to the following: Nov. 7 – Lydia Topping, Carol Compian Galvan, Stephen Patrick Biggs; Nov. 8 – Jim Howell, Brent Childress; Nov. 9 - Cynthia Lewis Trant, Ed Costello 4th, Raymond Emory Lavender, Derek Wayne Fojtik; Nov. 10 – Mark Thompson; Nov. 11 – Sandi Kolbachinski, Allen Carbajal, Lillee Rae Trant; Nov. 12 – Darla Halley; Nov. 13 – Kenneth Nowell Beene, Doyle Preston Finley. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to Chuck and Kelli Moore Samples, married Nov. 10, 2018; Brent and Casey Childress, married Nov. 10, 2018. Do join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.