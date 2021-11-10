VFW receives limited contest submissions

Have any of you ever had a week when it seemed you were constantly working but not really finishing anything? In trying to finalize the educational contests offered through the VFW and working on the last-minute things for the Veterans Day festivities, I have not completed much of anything else.

The Post only had 22 applications for the Patriot’s Pen, two or three for the Voice of Democracy and not even one for the teacher award. It saddens me that these students and teachers have so much going on these days they don’t have time to apply. In talking with the State Chair, she indicated this program has been declining for some time now. I know that we have good students in our county and it would be fantastic to have one win the national competition. Some of the awards amount to a good deal of money. Hopefully, next year I will be able to do more to encourage schools to see if they can figure out a way to get more competition. The only school accepting my offer to pick up the applications at their campus was Richards, which I was happy to do.

It pleases me to say the Grimes VFW Auxiliary Post 4006 has met 100% in membership! I am so excited with the new members we have gained and how they have already jumped in to help when needed. In addition, as the President, I want to thank Linda Robbins, Margaret Finke and Barbara Courville for their donations of Christmas cards, socks, pull tabs or plastic caps for projects throughout the State. It seems that someone is always asking for assistance for different groups and at this time of the year it can be costly, therefore I really appreciate all the gracious assistance.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Leon Gorney, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Marilyn Frenzel, Lois Bell, Al Ripper, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Laura Pursley, Butch Fields, Mary Whatley and Alexander Hanna. If you would, please add those caretakers to your prayer list, as well as all families who have sick members due to this pandemic.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Nov. 11 – Karl Collins, Jesse Hendricks; Nov. 16 – Bonnie Cox, Chris Fin ke, Lawrence Finke; Nov. 17 – William C. Schroeder, Audrey Malek; Nov. 18 – Tyler Martin; Nov. 19 – Gail Schroeder, Mark Shimshack, Janet Cavanaugh. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day at NJH, 9:15 a.m.

Nov. 18 – Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m.

Nov. 18 – Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary, meal at 6:30 p.m., meetings at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving Day.

Dec. 4 – WHCVFD BBQ sandwiches, 11 a.m. till sold out.

Dec. 6 – WHCVFD business meeting, 7 p.m. at the station.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.