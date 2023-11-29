TxDOT releases widening project details

The following is information about a TxDOT widening project on Highway 105.

The TxDOT Bryan District published a webpage regarding their plans to widen SH 105 from SH 6 to SH 249 in Grimes County. The widening project is currently planned to begin construction in 2030. The webpage will explain the proposed future improvements along the corridor, as well as proposed interim improvements designed to enhance safety. The anticipated start of construction for the interim improvements is Fall 2024.

The website will be updated with public meeting information as they are scheduled. Visit www.txdot.gov and enter keyword “SH 105 Widening” in the search bar. Public participation is encouraged throughout the design process of the widening project. For general questions and information regarding the proposed improvements, contact Sydney Fox, TxDOT Public Engagement Specialist, 979-778-9231.

Michael Kurtin had the pleasure of hosting Andrzej Fąfara, the Polish Vice-Consul General from Houston, his son Kacper, his brother Krzysztof, and his son Oliver at his home in White Hall. Arrangements were made to meet with Sheriff Don Sowell along with his kind staff and tour his facilities. There were numerous pictures taken. When returning home, the group saw Chuck Norris' Ranch, his C-Force facility, shot skeet, rode 4-wheelers and fed a few cows. The day ended with a barbeque meal which is their favorite here in Texas.

The guys commented on how nice and friendly Texans are and of course how spread out the state is because Texas is twice the size of Poland. They then departed for Nashville to spend Thanksgiving with family.

With Christmas in a couple of weeks, take time to remember all the blessings you have. It gets stressful trying to work and prepare for the big day. I am sure the churches in our area are having their Christmas services. Consider attending one of these to remind you and your family the real meaning Christmas.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries

Dec. 10 – Milton Schroeder; Dec. 11 – Cindy Welch; Dec. 12 – Dustin Cotter, Patricia Shiflet; Dec. 13 – Brittany Robbins; Dec. 15 – Rebecca Butler, Brittany Schroeder, Curtis and Darla Kolojaco; Dec. 16 – Josh Sechelski. Congratulations to each of you.

Upcoming Calendar Events

Each Monday of the Week, Clothes Closet, 10 a.m. – 2, Grimes St. Joseph Hospital, clothes can be dropped off Monday-Friday at the hospital.

Each Tuesday, FREE Bingo at the VFW Post, 5:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase.

Dec. 21 – Sonshine Sisters.

Dec. 21 – Grimes County VFW Post 4006 meal and business meetings, 6:30 p.m.

If you have any information you wish to share, please feel free to call me, 936-870-5284 or email, imhoff2home@yahoo.com and I will be happy to add to my column.