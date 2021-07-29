VFD shows strength in education

In any situation, a community wants their volunteer fire department to be able to respond to an emergency and handle it efficiently. VFDs are rated every four to five years, and it’s a rating that is both promising and dooming if the VFD does not score low enough.

Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating is a score from one to 10 that indicates how well-protected our community is by the fire department. In the ISO rating scale, a lower number is better. One is the best possible rating, while a 10 means the fire department did not meet ISO’s minimum requirements.

Here’s a breakdown of the score:

• 50% comes from the quality of our VFD team: how often we train, how close are we to the station, and our current staffing levels.

• 40% comes from the availability of water, hydrants.

• 10% comes from the quality of the 911 communications systems.

• An extra 5.5% comes from community outreach, like fire prevention and safety courses.

Currently RVFD has an ISO rating of 8B, meaning properties within the district are insurable, but this isn’t a great score. RVFD could lose this rating and go up to an ISO of 10 if the group does not increase their staffing and purchase a tanker prior to December 2022. If the VFD loses their current rating property owners inside the RVFD fire boundaries will be at risk for significant homeowner insurance increases and in worse case scenarios - may not be able to insure their homes. The RVFD works hard to educate the public through outreaches on their Facebook page, and working with Richards ISD to educate students during the school year, but this alone isn’t enough to maintain the ISO score and better standings.

Here’s what the community can do to help:

Volunteers: RVFD needs volunteers, come to the station on Thursday evenings to sign up, and train. Support RVFD as a

Support RVFD as a non-firefighter: help them maintain the station, trucks, and equipment

Donate: RVFD needs new equipment and especially a new tanker, support them by donating money anytime and especially during the annual BBQ fundraiser.

RVFD needs to raise $220,000 to purchase a new tanker, while the group is supported by Grimes County through limited funds, these funds cannot be used for capital gain. This means that the new tanker must be purchased through funds raised by the community and RVFD. The group meets on Thursdays for training. Even if you are not able to volunteer as a firefighter - you can help in other ways mentioned above. Stop by and say hello to Fire Chief Cort Norwood and drop off a quick donation or ask what you can do at the station to help. Like Helen Keller once said, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

Upcoming events:

Aug. 3 - 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., TX AgriLife School Supply drive.

Aug. 19- 7 p.m., RISD School Board Meeting at RISD Cafeteria

Aug. 21- 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Pop up Shop and School Supply Giveaway at 1575 W. Washington Ave. Navasota.

Have news about Richards - send it to me, ybarra family23@gmail.com or on Facebook at www.facebook. com/lucky.ybarra.23.