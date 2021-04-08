White Hall Birthday Bash April 24

Easter weekend has come and gone. I hope all of you have a great time with family and friends.

I am going to be early with this congratulation. James and Josephine Falco will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on April 18. When I asked Josephine if they were going to do anything special, she said they were not. However, she did tell me they made a new entry to their property, so I’d say that is a good gift to each other. The children and their families are most likely coming to celebrate with them for their special day. Happy anniversary wishes to both of you. Thank you, Josephine, for calling me to share this information.

There are so many extracurricular activities for our community youth. Keep these youngsters in your prayers as they travel the roads either with their parents or school officials to participate. I know that Clay, Cullen and D’Lynn have been busy with 4-H and FFA and Shelby Seale participated in the UIL competition. Cullen is playing baseball and D’Lynn had a track meet. Chucky is edging towards the sport of golf. I just hope when they are outside hitting balls, they stay far enough from my part of the place!

I wanted to remind everyone about the White Hall Community Center Birthday Bash on April 24 including a Car Show. The meal for this day will be a BBQ chicken plate. We will be selling tickets for the raffle we are planning to have. If you have questions, feel free to call me and I will try to help you. I am not for certain on the raffle items, but when I find out I will let you know.

That second vaccine does hurt much more than the first. I can’t raise my arm too high, but I can handle this, I think. Nope, this one is much worse. Gee I hope I get better and soon!

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Jean Fleischhauer, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Wayne Feldmann, Margaret Finke, Margaret Falco and Alexander Hanna.

Birthdays and Anniversaries:

April 11 – Dennis and Janis Frenzel; April 12 - Lyssa Minor; April 13 – Allison Branner; April 15 – Casey Rice, Dona Swarts; April 17 – Tate Sloan. Congratulations to each of you.

Upcoming Calendar Events:

April 8 – WHTA monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m. at the Community Center.

April 15 – Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m. at SLC Educational Building.

April 15 – Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary, monthly mtg. at Post.

April 24 – White Hall Community Center Birthday Bash.

May 1 – WHCVFD first Saturday, BBQ sandwiches, 11 a.m. till sold out.

May 1 – MS150 Bike Riders

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.