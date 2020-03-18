Grimes County confirms first COVID-19 case

Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly has confirmed that Grimes County has its first case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The news was released at approximately 1 p.m. At this time the only details that have been released is that the person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a male in his 50’s.

Prior to the news Grimes County school districts canceled classes, some County offices closed to the public and several local businesses changed the way they do business.

As of 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, Anderson-Shiro CISD and Richards ISD have canceled classes through April 10. Navasota ISD and Iola ISD have canceled classes through April 3.

Some schools are also offering free Grab and Go Meals to students. For more information visit the individual school website or Facebook page.

The Grimes County Clerk’s Office is only offering online services and in person service by appointment only. The Grimes County District Clerk’s office is also closed to the public but normal hours will resume and citizens can contact the office via email or phone.

All jury and associated jury duty has been canceled until further notice.

Local businesses such as Citizens State Bank and First National Bank of Anderson are limiting customers to drive thru business and limited lobby access. Many restaurants are either closing their interior dining or adding takeout and delivery options.

Our daily routine is changing and the way we conduct business is changing as well. The staff at The Examiner is working diligently to provide the latest updates to our community. Please check out our newly added COVID-19 tab on our website www.navasotaexaminer.com where we will update the community on all the COVID-19 updates that impact us locally.