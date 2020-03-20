Navasota juvenile curfew

The city of Navasota is urging residents to be mindful of the juvenile curfew ordinance. Any person 17 years of age or younger is not to be out without a parent later than 11 PM Sunday through Thursday, and 11:59 PM Friday and Saturday.

Failure to comply with the curfew ordinance could result in a citation to the minor and any parent who knowingly allowed the minor to be out unsupervised.

Work, school and church functions are possible exceptions to the ordinance.

Please contact Navasota City Hall, 936-825-6475 with any questions.