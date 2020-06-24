No speeding past Stafford

Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford answers questions from the public who have voiced their concerns about several topics in the latest installment of Grilling Stafford.

Stafford addresses COVID-19 cases within the city, how to handle drivers speeding through your neighborhood and much more.

How many COVID-19 cases does the city of Navasota currently have?

“According to our Emergency Management Coordinater (Jason Katkoski) at the city we have 33 cases right now. We have done a little leg work to try and show our citizens what is going on. The last press release had some information on it. Jason handed me some information this morning to tell me where we are. We have about an 8% positive test rate. We have had 876 tests in our county and out of those we have 71 total cases with 23 recoveries. We have this new item now which some of you have seen in the press release, “lost to follow up.” These are individuals who have tested positive, but the Department of State Health Services is unable to contact them to follow up on their status. That adds to our frustration when we’re trying to show numbers but that helps explain it a little. Fortunately, inside the city we don’t have any deaths. There is one in the county but that was at the prison.”

The street I live on is very busy and constantly has people speeding as they drive through. It’s very dangerous and many residents are concerned about safety and would like something done about it. How do you suggest we go about helping with that problem? Is there a way to get a couple of speed bumps put in?

“Well the first thing to do is if you feel someone is speeding you should report it to the police department. As far as speed bumps go we normally don’t place speed bumps in streets because that creates another set of problems. We do have some in town that were put in years ago, but we have gotten away from that just to avoid some of the other problems that come with that. The main thing would be to report that to the police department and we will have officers come out and patrol the area to ensure drivers are obeying the speed limit.”

With the soon-to-be oneway Railroad Street and no left turn on Farquhar for westbound traffic, residents and visitors will be diverted to Tenth Street, McAlpine and Holland west of the track which are in terrible condition and not an attractive part of town. Will those streets be fixed, and will they move ahead of residential streets on the repair schedule?

“Eventually we will get those repaired. We’re not going to put people on an unsafe street. We’re going to make sure they are safe. I know that we have a few repairs we’ve made at Tenth and Holland. There was a water leak in that location. Right now, to say it would move ahead of residential streets, probably not because we rank these streets due to traffic and condition. Those are concrete streets, so they are in a little better shape. They are rough because of old railroad tracks that cross the street. We don’t want people in an unsafe area. The other idea is hopefully there will be more improvements made on Tenth Street with people updating and repairing their buildings just like they are doing on Railroad Street.”

A new episode of Grilling Stafford airs every Thursday. To submit your question to be asked to Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford, email news@navasotaexaminer.com. Watch the latest episode and archived episodes of Grilling Stafford on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com.