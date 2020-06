Examiner photo by Sonya Bobo

The Examiner COVID-19 Subscription Drive winners were announced April 29. Larry Feder won the top prize, a $100 gift card to a local business of his choice. Feder’s son Hunter proudly displays the Lizzy’s Boutique gift card they chose. Other winners are Martha Matelske, winner of a $50 gift card and Gertrude Tepera who won a $25 gift card.