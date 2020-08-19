Tree dedication for Officer Cooper

The city of Navasota suffered a great loss with the passing of one of its police officers – William Cooper. Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford discusses a tree dedication in Cooper’s honor and requests prayer for the family in Grilling Stafford – Episode 19.

Highlights from Grilling Stafford – Episode 19

How was the response this week to the COVID-19 Walk Up Test Site at the Progressive Outreach Center? “I haven’t gotten the final numbers back on that, but I know we had around 200 for the first two days. It was pretty good results since the last two test sites we had about 50 or 57 tested. So, we had a few more that got tested this time.”

With the heavy rain last weekend, were you able to assess how effective the new drainage in downtown is? “Well, really no. The only way we are going to be able to test that is if we get one of those 100-year floods. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that we don’t get one of those. I’d like a rain but not a 100-year flood. It’s working but you don’t really get a true test unless we get a substantial rainfall.”

Does the City plan to do any more tree memorials such as they did several years ago at City Hall? What are the qualifications to be considered for a tree marker? “Yes, we will be doing some. Unfortunately, we had a police officer pass away this week, William Cooper. It was an unfortunate accident and there will eventually be a tree dedicated in Officer Cooper’s name. To qualify, or the criteria to have a tree dedicated is they must be a current or former city employee or city council member. I think we still have two that we still need to dedicate. We had them scheduled then COVID happened, so we didn’t want to bring the family in at this point. So, we will reschedule those later. Back to the original thought, I just ask that everybody keep the Coopers in their prayers and in their thoughts – as well as our police department.”

Since many city activities must be planned early, has the City decided if there will be a Treats on the Street this year? “I don’t think we have decided that yet, but we hope that we have Treats on the Street. It seems like we’ve had a rash of issues come up around Treats on the Streets – mainly rain the last few years but we always make it happen. We always have great turnouts and the participation by our police is great. They are out in full force because that is their event. The fire department is out in full force. All our business folks have really embraced that and then obviously the kids embrace it. So, if possible, we want to try to have it.”

