Patriot’s Day celebration Sept. 11

While I hate to say this, this week was not exactly a good one, but I guess we make the most of the days we have. I worked outside the entire morning and I tell you what, using a hedger on thick brush is an excellent way to get rid of stress, I’ll just leave it at that.

The rain today was so nice. Hearing the thunder and listening to the rain was very soothing. Hopefully more areas in the county received rain because we all need it.

Don’t forget we have Union Grove Baptist, Lynn Grove United Methodist and Salem Lutheran Church in the White Hall area. I know all of these churches would be happy to have you attend their services.

I want to thank all the people who have prayed for my granddaughter and her little man. Unfortunately, he arrived four weeks early and that in itself was a stressor for all of us. God does answer prayers and even though he has lost half a pound, he is beginning to eat more and is doing good. I don’t think I have ever held an infant under six pounds. I love watching his facial features. Paige has been such a good young mother and I can’t be more thankful to all of my family and all of our friends who have reached out to help us through this. We are truly blessed.

Reminder: Sept. 11 is Patriot Day and the Grimes VFW Post 4006 is hosting a breakfast for first responders and veterans from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at which time there will be a special program to recognize the 20th year since 9/11. Guest speakers will help with the program. There will also be a dance that evening at the Post beginning at 7:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase from Mary Jane’s Food Truck and beverages from the Post. Come on out and support our veterans and first responders.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Leon Gorney, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Richard Shimshack, Al Ripper, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke and Alexander Hanna. If you would, please add those caretakers to your prayer list also.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Sept. 13 – John Brak, Creed Rice, Chad McMillan; Sept. 14 – Caleb Bell, Justin Mock; Sept. 15 – Lincoln Branner; Sept. 16 – Grace Robbins, Waylon White, Billie Wittenbach; Sept. 17 – Robert Frenzel, Sharon O’Connor; Sept. 18 – Edgar Oncken, Coon White. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Sept. 11 – Patriot Day First Responders Breakfast, Post 4006.

Sept. 11 – Dance, VFW Post 4006.

Sept. 13 – WHCVFD Business Meeting, 7 p.m. at the station.

Sept. 16 – Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m. at Educational Bldg.

Sept. 16 – Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary, monthly meeting.

Oct. 3 – Ladies Circle District meeting, Salem Lutheran.

Oct. 23 – District 17 VFW meeting, Post 4006.

Nov. 6 – Veterans Day Celebration.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.