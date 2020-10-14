Aaron Watson headlining Anderson Holiday Fest

ANDERSON – Charlie Diggs Entertainment & Promotions released one of the most anticipated lineups for the 2020 Anderson Holiday Fest announcing headliner Aaron Watson will take the stage in downtown Anderson.

This is the third year that Anderson Holiday Fest will bring chart-topping live music, food trucks, vendors, a kid’s corral, hot coco and of course Santa Claus and much more to historic downtown Anderson.

Also performing at the Anderson Holiday Fest are Jason Cassidy, Rick Trevino, Honeybrowne, Heather Rayleen, After 11, Anderson Baptist Band and Josh Langston.

Anderson Holiday Fest is Dec. 5, from 3 p.m. till 10 p.m. Tickets may be pur chased online at andersonfest.com.

The Examiner will release articles beginning in November with detailed previews of the performers including interviews with the artists.