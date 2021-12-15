Bedias hosting Christmas Celebration

BEDIAS – It will be a season to remember at the Bedias Annual Christmas Celebration and Parade Saturday, Dec. 18.

The holiday spirit begins at 8 a.m. with Breakfast with Santa at the Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main Street. Join Santa for pancakes and photos until 10 a.m.

Hang around after breakfast for a Ginger bread House Contest. All gingerbread houses will need to be at the civic center by 10 a.m. for judging by Santa and the Grinch. There will be an adult and children’s division. First and second place will be awarded in each category.

The annual Bedias Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Anyone wanting to participate will need to begin lining up at the Old Baptist Church on FM 2620 at 5:30 p.m.

Following the parade enjoy cookies and hot chocolate with Santa and the Grinch at the Bedias Civic Center. This is an opportunity for pictures and for your little ones to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

The Bedias Civic Club encourages everyone to decorate their homes. They will award a certificate for the best decorated house. Judging will be Dec. 17 and the winner will be announced Dec. 18, after the pancake breakfast.

To enter your house in the decorating contest or for more information about Bedias Christmas festivities call 979-575-0267.