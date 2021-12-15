Navasota resolves invoice dispute

After months of negotiations between the City of Navasota and Symmetry Energy Solutions, LLC concerning the $1.36 million bill for natural gas delivered to The City during February 2021 (including Winter Storm Uri), the City has successfully resolved the gas invoice dispute.

Symmetry agreed to significantly reduce the gas invoice by nearly 60%, providing the City with a reduction of the gas invoice amount by almost $800,000.

Commenting on the favorable resolution, Mayor Bert Miller stated, “Winter Storm Uri exorbitantly increased the price of natural gas charged by gas suppliers throughout the entire state of Texas during Winter Storm Uri. The City of Navasota, after extended negotiations with Symmetry, and considering the high cost of litigating the case, determined that resolving the gas invoice dispute in this manner is in the best interests of the citizens and local industry and businesses.”