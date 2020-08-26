Navasota Youth Soccer League cancels season

After much consideration, the Navasota Youth Soccer League board has decided to cancel the 2020 soccer season due to COVID-19. The board stated the decision to not play is in the best interest of the community and children.

During the off time, the board intends to gather information and ideas for the next season to make it the best one yet. During these difficult and unusual circumstances GCYSL thanks the community for the support, patience and understanding. Stay tuned to the GCYSL Facebook page for any updates regarding any soccer community camps or opportunities. GCYSL wishes everyone a safe year and hopes to see everyone in the 2021 season.