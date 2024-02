Jak Se Mas earned the top spot at the annual Grimes County Go Texan cookoff Jan. 26-28 at the Grimes County Expo Center. The event featured a proclamation from the Harris County Mounted Posse, championship cookoff, cornhole tournament, live music, teen dance and more. ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!