ANDERSON – Anderson-Shiro CISD Defensive Coordinator Bill Cowley was appointed to serve as the new athletic director at Hawkins High School.

Cowley has coached for 14 years and in addition to serving as the football defensive coordinator at Anderson-Shiro, he also served as assistant head football coach, head powerlifting coach, strength and conditioning coordinator and head golf coach.

Read more in the Jan. 17, edition of The Examiner.