GCRP voters brave weather to hear candidates

Freezing temperatures didn’t deter nearly 200 Grimes County residents from attending the first of two Republican primary candidate forums Sunday, Jan. 14, at the Grimes County Fairgrounds. The event was co-hosted by the Grimes County Republican Party and Grimes County Republican Women with Kenny Graves of Willy 1550/98.7 moderating. Candidates for ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!