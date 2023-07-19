“Chamber champions” celebrate 20 years!

The Navasota Grimes County (NGC) Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors celebrate their 20th anniversary this month. During that 20 years, Chamber directors and board members have changed but the continued commitment and dedication of those who accept the role of anAmbassador is the enduring legacy of those who created them. For those not familiar with the Ambassadors, they’re the smiling faces in ribbon cutting photos – but they’re so much more! That’s only a small part of their service on behalf of the NGC Chamber of Commerce and Grimes County businesses.

Walking testimonial

Jane Miller served as Chamber Executive Director from 1985-2002. In those days, there was no volunteer program in place to assist with welcoming new businesses or putting on events, so Jaycee members Debbie Grimes, Bert Miller and others pitched in.

Miller said, “There’s no way I could have accomplished anything at the Chamber had I not had the incredibly loyal volunteers willing to do things, to serve without compensation, on the different committees. At that time, The City didn’t have a tourism or economic development director. The Chamber did all of that.”

Those Jaycee volunteers were the precursor to the Ambassadors and one energetic youngster, Josh Fultz, who helped Miller out on numerous occasions, would later be instrumental in forming the Ambassadors.

Liz Dujka succeeded Miller in 2003. She came from the LaGrange Chamber of Commerce with its large staff and active Ambassador program and moved quickly to fill the volunteer void.

Dujka said, “When Josh came to work at the Chamber, I talked to him about it and sent him for training. The Ambassadors as the volunteer representatives of the Chamber are such a great asset in a small town like this because they can go out and be the voice for the Chamber. I knew Josh was my guy. He was certainly rooting for Navasota to succeed, obviously as a council member now, which I think is great.” Dujka said, “I will always believe the Ambassadors are a walking testimonial to the good that the Chamber is doing. To have them go out into the community and be the face and voice of the Chamber when you can’t be at all places at all times, I just think it’s great. I’m excited it’s still going strong. They’re an army of Chamber champions any way you look at it. I’m thrilled to death for Navasota!”

Making it happen

Fultz’s involvement with the Chamber began when his only mode of transportation was a bicycle! Now as a member of city council, he has an even greater vested interest in the Chamber’s success.

He said, “When I was 10 years old, I volunteered to help Jane with Nostalgia Days. Jane tells the story of me showing up downtown Sunday morning and telling her that I left a note for my parents that I had gone downtown to help Mrs. Miller work. From that time forward I was hooked. I volunteered for many years just to help do whatever I could.”

According to Fultz, Dujka charged him with recruiting a group of volunteers, chamber members, who could provide assistance to the board – primarily, those who couldn’t participate as fulltime board members and those who wanted to learn more about the Chamber. He retired from the Chamber board in 2018 but continues to assist as he did in his younger years. He believes while the original purpose of the Ambassadors hasn’t changed in 20 years, they’ve actually become more effective.

He said, “The Ambassadors make it happen. They are the gatherings and mixers, the promoters and the cheerleaders.”

We’re here for you

Ruby Evans and late husband James were longtime Chamber members through their business, but retirement allowed for greater involvement and the Ambassadors was something they could do together.

Evans said, “We decided we wanted to do something more for the Chamber than just be members.”

According to Evans, the Chamber isn’t the only party to benefit, thanks to the association with other Ambassadors and working events.

She said, “You get to meet a lot of new people! It helped me become a better people person. I’ve learned not to be so shy. You have certain duties you have to do, and it makes you put one foot forward and go out and do those things.”

That includes popping into new businesses to encourage them and to say, ‘We’re here for you if there’s anything the Chamber can do for you.’” Another perk of Ambassador participation, according to Evans, is knowing “firsthand” about new projects all over Grimes County.

The popular couple were selected Ambassadors of the Year several years ago before James died.

Evans said, “It was special just because we could do it together, and for your peers to think you’re that special, it helps.”

Debbie Grimes transitioned from being one of Miller’s Jaycee volunteers to serving as Dujka’s Ambassador Chair and is proud they continue to assist with ribbon cuttings, the golf tournament and the annual Chamber awards dinner.

Grimes said, “Volunteerism has severely dwindled over the years and organizations have suffered. Some have ceased to exist. Fortunately, this has not been the case for the NGC Chamber of Commerce.”

She continued, “It takes only a small amount of person’s time to make a difference so my plea to our community is to take that small time and dedicate it to making Grimes County a better place. Service to humanity is the best work of life.”

Vital asset

In 2010, Navasota Examiner Publisher Ana Cosino became an Ambassador as the newspaper’s representative to the Chamber. She has served as the Ambassador Chair for 10 years.

Cosino said, “As the chair, I basically lead the team. I really enjoy it. I believe in the Chamber’s mission and love this community. So, it’s just another way I get to serve.”

She continued, “Ambassadors are a group of volunteers who work for Chamber members, support the community we serve, believe in the Chamber’s mission, and provide assistance for many of the Chamber events and activities. Ambassadors have the opportunity to not only represent the Chamber, but to also connect and engage with other members while also representing their own business. The most important role for an ambassador is to represent the Chamber and its mission.”

According to past president, Yolanda Fultz, the “hard work” of the Ambassadors doesn’t go unnoticed by the Chambers’ board of directors.

She said, “Each board member understands that to be a successful Chamber, the Ambassador program is a vital asset to the organization and the community…they work with a giving attitude while promoting the business community and supporting Chamber functions.”

Fultz added, “If you’re a business owner, it would be highly beneficial to have someone on your staff serve as a member of the Ambassador program.”

Strength and backbone Former Chamber Executive Directors Pam Beard and Johnny McNally as well as current ED, Lucy Ybarra, all agree the Ambassadors are a critical part of Chamber activities and provide continuity through leadership transitions.

Beard spoke fondly of her time with the Chamber and the Ambassadors, saying “They, more than anybody, are your front people. They are the ones out there talking to people…your little army and representatives when you can’t be there. That’s what the Ambassadors are.”

Beard continued, “They are proud of the County and proud to live where they live. They are proud of the businesses. They’re your strength and backbone. They are hard, hard workers.”

McNally recalled coming into the job just weeks before the Bob Whitten Golf Tournament and said, “The Ambassadors were critical to the planning and hosting. They brought their experience and expertise… that was very helpful to me as an incoming director with no prior Chamber of Commerce experience.”

During his tenure, Mc-Nally took steps to expand the program and better define the role of the Ambassadors by networking with the Brenham Blue Blazers.

He praised the Ambassadors’ contribution to two Chamber awareness campaigns which brought in 120 new members and their hands-on, involved commitment which contributes to the overall success of events and Chamber operations.

McNally said, “The Ambassadors share in creating a healthy business environment here where we live and work.”

Taking the Chamber reins in January, Ybarra calls the Ambassadors the “A-Team,” saying their knowledge of Chamber partners and ongoing outreach to new members was an extremely important guide for her coming in.

Ybarra said, “They are the face of the Chamber and can be in places I can’t always make it to. A majority of our businesses join because of the information they receive from our Ambassadors.”

Ybarra cited a diversity of backgrounds, skills and personal interests in the Ambassadors which “prove to be so valuable to the success of our Chamber of Commerce. If there is one word, I could use to describe our A-Team, it’s extraordinary! They are just that good!”