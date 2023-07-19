BARRY WILLIS 1959 – 2023

WILLIS Barry Willis, 64, of Iola, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in College Station. A visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, with his funeral service at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the funeral chapel. Interment will follow in Enon Cemetery in Iola. Pastor John High will officiate. Services are in the care of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Barry was born to Walter and Margie Murchinson Willis, on Wednesday, January 28, 1959, in Navasota. Barry loved his entire family more than life itself. He was a man that shared his gifts and talents with all. The deepest love he had in life were his children, biological and bonus alike. He was so proud of them all. His happy place was with his grand babies though. Whether it was just messing around in his yard or finding a fishing hole. He absolutely loved being at all of their sporting events. He loved watching them play ball. He had the loudest voice at games and made sure they knew what to do for every play.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Ray; his children, Patrick and wife Tommie Willis, Steven and wife Nicole Willis , Tim and wife Ashley Willis, Jeremy and wife Brandi Keen, Jimmy and wife Donna Keen, Steven and wife Shonda Keen, Jamie and wife Sofiya Dahman, Eric and wife Morgan Dahman, Randy and wife Amber Ray; his grandchildren, Bret, Madison, Cole W, Chris, Kylee, Jackson, Gracie, Lauren, Cole K, Kyle, Daniela, Anton, Olivia, Christian, Adaleigh, Wyatt, Laikyn, Logan, River, and Brazlynn; his great grandchild; JP ; his sister Tricia; his brother, Larry; his nieces Shauna, Angie and Tracey; great-nieces, Tristan, Kaylee; his great-nephews, Anthony, Slaydor; his fur baby, Lucy Willis; the mothers of his children, Patsy and Cindy; Best Friends, Dewayne and wife Christina Stover, Kenny and wife Renee Watson, & David and wife Paula Lehman and other family members. Honoring the life of Barry as pallbearers are his grandchildren Honorary pallbearers are Dwayne Stover, Kenny Watson, and David Lehman