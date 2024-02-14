“Jerks” taint barrels with H2S!

While Grimes County commissioners still don’t know the identity of the person or persons who dumped eight barrels on CR 306 New Year’s Eve, they finally know what’s in them. Chris Kehl with Masters ARS Environmental Response Services provided test results and disposal status at the Feb. 7 meeting of ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!