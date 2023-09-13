Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
LARRY JOHN KOPECKY 1951 – 2023
115th Annual Lane/Wesley Family Reunion

September 13, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Examiner photo by Deborah Richardson

In 1908 Daniel Lane, born in 1846, began what he called "Family Gatherings" in Stoneham. Saturday, Sept. 2-3, the tradition continued with the 115th annual Lane/Wesley reunion. Johnnyand Lillian Wesley of Navasota hosted the family on their property with food, games and movie night. On Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Anderson, approximately 250 gathered for a church service, breakfast and dinner. This set a reunion record with people coming from all parts of the country.

 

