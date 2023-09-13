115th Annual Lane/Wesley Family Reunion

In 1908 Daniel Lane, born in 1846, began what he called "Family Gatherings" in Stoneham. Saturday, Sept. 2-3, the tradition continued with the 115th annual Lane/Wesley reunion. Johnnyand Lillian Wesley of Navasota hosted the family on their property with food, games and movie night. On Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Anderson, approximately 250 gathered for a church service, breakfast and dinner. This set a reunion record with people coming from all parts of the country.