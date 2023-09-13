LARRY JOHN KOPECKY 1951 – 2023

Larry John Kopecky, 72, of Washington, TX, passed away September 3, 2023. He was born August 28, 1951, to Fred F. and Tonie Pekar Kopecky, in Yoakum, TX.

Larry graduated from Spring Branch High School in 1970. After graduating, he went to work for Cameron Iron Works and then Texas Department of Transportation, where Larry retired after thirty-five years of service in 2006.

He was married to Karen Bohac on June 16, 1979, at St. John Lutheran Church in Prairie Hill, Texas.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Antonia Kopecky (Pekar); father, Fred Kopecky; and brother, Kenneth Kopecky.

Larry is survived by his wife, Karen Kopecky (Bohac) of Washington, Texas; daughters, Kristen (Daniel) of Victoria, Texas and Kirsten (Chad) of Burleson, Texas; son, Jared Kopecky of Austin, Texas; grandson, Arno Marcos Kopecky of Austin, Texas; sister, Kay Rollins (Mark) of Lyons, Texas; brother, Jeffery Kopecky (Alice) of Jersey Village, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

KOPECKY

The graveside service was a private family ceremony; with public visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Friday, September 8, at Kubena Funeral Home in Hallettsville. Larry was buried at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery in Sweet Home.

Pallbearers were Jeffery Kopecky, Jared Kopecky, Kristen Kopecky, Kirsten Kopecky, Daniel Murski and Chad San Juan. Officiant was Larry Andrews.

Memorials can be the donor’s choice.