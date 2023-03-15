2023 TML Midyear Conference

SAN ANTONIO - Navasota Mayor Bert Miller participated in the Texas Municipal League Midyear Conference March 2-3 in San Antonio. More than 200 elected and appointed officials from cities throughout Texas took part in the event.

The conference provided city leaders with a strategic look at key issues affecting cities, the state, and the opportunity to strengthen their knowledge of municipal issues. Attendees heard from State Comptroller Glenn Hegar; Texas Department of Emergency Management Deputy Chiefs Suzannah Jones and Warren Weidler; Texas Water Development Board Member George B Peyton V; Texas Transportation Institute Research Scientist Nicole Katsikides PhD; and former Texas House Speaker Joe Strauss III.

Topics included transportation/infrastructure, legislative issues/current session, innovation in cities, and collaborative leadership. Awards were presented to city officials that reached certain levels of continuing education in the Texas Municipal League Institute (TMLI).

Mayor Miller received a Certificate of Recognition for earning 42 CE credits and is currently serving as a past vice president of the Texas Association of Mayors, Councilmembers and Commissioners and is a member of the TML Small Cities Advisory Council.

TML is a voluntary membership association of 1,178 Texas cities. Guided by its purpose statement—Empowering Texas cities to serve their citizens—the League provides support and services to city governments. The City of Navasota is a member of the Texas Municipal League.