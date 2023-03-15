Navasota Public Library receives grant

Navasota Public Library received a grant from the Texas State Library Read Across Texas program sponsored by Texas Center for the Book.

This year's theme is empathy, the ability to understand and share the feelings of a person by imagining what it would be like to be in that person's situation. TCFB staff said, "During the recent years of difficulties, division, isolation, and loss, the TCFB recognizes the importance of sharing our stories to build understanding and support. Literature—by definition a way of sharing in a story other than our own—can be one of the many routes to empathy."

Library Director Tiffany Byers said the grant was a donation of 10 copies of the book “Milo Imagines the World” by Matt de la Peña. It is recommended for children aged 3 to 8 or preschool to third grade. A brief synopsis says, "Milo is on a long subway ride with his older sister. To pass the time, he studies the faces around him and makes pictures of their lives."

The book will be read Monday, May 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Library during a special story time that includes crafts and snacks. Byers said one copy of the book will be kept at the Library for patrons to check out and the other nine will be given away at a drawing during story time.

“We are honored to be selected for Read Across Texas and excited to share this event with our patrons,” said Byers. “Reading can bring all people together and create a bond which is what led us to apply for this program. We hope families will attend on May 8, and that it sparks discussions about community and empathy in our families, schools and town.”

The Library is located at 1411 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Call 936-825-6744 for more information or visit their website, navasotatx.gov/public-library or facebook.com/navasotatx.gov.