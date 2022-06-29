21-year-old killed in wreck

A 21-year-old Waller man lost his life in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, June 25, at approximately 6:30 a.m. in Navasota.

Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize sated officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Texas State Highway 6 just south of the Navasota River. Mize said officers located a Chevrolet Suburban in the median of the northbound and southbound lanes. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, Erick Melendez, was inside the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.