ALYCE M. SIMMONS 1941 – 2023

Mrs. Alyce M. Simmons, 81, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at The Watercrest at Bryan with Rev. Charles Higgs officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Alyce was born in Lewisville, AR, on November 3, 1941, the daughter of Mary Eleanor (Rugg) Flowers. Married 62 years to Archie J. Simmons, she was always wearing something red, shiny, blingy or all the above. Alyce called her children on the day and hour they were born to tell them—how she labored in love. She spent every day like it was Christmas! Retold old stories especially, on game night. Made the best fresh cinnamon rolls and banana pudding and always told us ‘I love you!’ You will be missed!

She was preceded in death by brothers Ralph Chamberlain and John T. (Tommy) Rugg.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Archie Simmons; three children Jaroy and Danny Simmons, and Louise Muscarella; brothers, Leroy Hoagland and his wife Cathy and Edward Hoagland and his wife Sharon; sister, Dymthia Walker; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North America Mission Board https://www.namb.net/.