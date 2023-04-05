BETTY JEAN (JAENECKE) LANE 1929 – 2023

Betty Jean (Jaenecke) Lane, 93 of Navasota, Texas passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren on March 23, 2023. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 7, at First Baptist Church of Navasota with Rev Clyde Larrabee officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Betty was born in Houston, Texas on August 24, 1929, to Grace Norris (Satterfield) Jaenecke and Herbert Henry Jaenecke in Houston, Texas. Betty attended and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School. She was a member of the Scottish Brigade drill team which was founded in 1937.

On May 15, 1948, Betty married the love of her life, Jerry Lee Lane and together they had four children. They were married for 72 years. Betty was a homemaker most of her life and spent every day caring for her family. As her children grew, she was dedicated to supporting them in their multiple endeavors of sports and a love for showing animals. If her children or grandchildren were involved, she was involved.

Betty was also supportive of her husband’s passion of cooking and together they opened several restaurants and catering businesses. Betty faced some hardships and overcame breast cancer in 1987. One of the passions that kept Betty going for many years was her creativity.

She loved sewing and crocheting, especially for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching any, and all sports events into her later years. There was always a dog on her lap or near her while she cheered for her teams through the TV.

Betty was a member of First Baptist Church of Navasota and enjoyed attending services with her late husband and family members. She believed in family and spent much of her time staying connected to them.

She is survived by her four children and two daughters-in-law; daughter Connie Jean Lane Wendland; son, Jerry Lee Lane, Jr. and wife, Linda; son, Ricky Lynn Lane and wife Theresa, and son Michael Ray Lane; three sisters; Joann Irby, Mary Lou Converse and husband Frank, and Sunny Sue Keelan and husband Richard; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grand child..

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Lee Lane, Sr., parents Herbert Henry and Grace Norris Jaenecke, brother Herbert H. (Bubba) Jaenecke, Jr. and 2 grandchildren, Marie Lane and Kevin Lee Gragert.