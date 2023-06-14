Anderson Council discusses algae treatment

ANDERSON – Historic downtown Anderson will have a festive look for the holidays with new American and Texas flags lining Main Street.

Anderson Mayor Marc Benton stated during the June 8 council meeting new flag mounting brackets will be installed on posts that hold up awnings along the east side of Main Street. There will be approximately 18 new flags and each building will have two to four flags depending on the configuration. Flags will alternate between American and Texas. Benton said the flags will be placed during the holidays or special events and stored when not in use.

TxDOT Update

There are several new street projects on the horizon for the town of Anderson. TxDOT Bryan Area Engineer, James Robbins, shared those projects with councilmembers.

TxDOT is installing a left turning lane on Texas 90 from the northern city limit sign to the southern city limit sign. The project began June 8 and is projected to be completed Aug. 1.

“That means there will be a turning lane down the middle of the roadway,” said Robbins. TxDOT is going to widen both sides. With the widening driveways will be adjusted and culverts will be replaced on almost all city streets. They will be upgraded to improved safety culverts that feature a slope so a vehicle that may run off the roadway doesn’t hit a flat surface. Robbins said the new culverts are a requirement.

Another road project is on FM 149 going east from Texas 90 to FM 2562. The roadway will be widened. Once complete, the road will be resurfaced from Texas 90 to the county line.

Soccer league to kickoff

Julie and Cassie Walkoviak presented plans for an Anderson Shiro Youth Soccer League and requested use of town property behind Anderson Town Hall Community Center. Council agreed to a 1-year contract with the league at no cost.

Registration for the league is anticipated to begin in August and play will kick off in September. The league will utilize the old Anderson-Shiro CISD football and baseball field on Texas 90, but a large number of players are anticipated, so the approved space behind town hall will allow for additional fields. Julie said the league is also hoping to partner with Iola Youth Soccer League to have additional teams to play.

Students from kindergarten through sixth grade are eligible to play. Teams will be coed and divided into three divisions. For more information about the soccer league visit the Anderson Shiro Soccer Facebook page.

Wastewater treatment

Anderson Wastewater Treatment Facility Manager Brian Colbert brought in an algae expert from Louisiana, Don Adams, with Environmental Process USA, to discuss algae treatment plans. Colbert stated there are algae concerns at the treatment facility – particularly in the ponds.

“Algae contributes to a lot of things and none of them are good,” explained Adams. He said his company has developed a chemical that is safe, nontoxic, not hazardous but is effective. The chemical attacks the algae cell and causes the cell to rupture. “Algae is a photosynthetic plant just like a tree or grass. Its energy comes from the sun, so once you cause that cell to rupture, it’s going to release the chlorophyl into the water column and the bacteria is going to consume the chlorophyl, and the green is gone. What’s left is a cell wall and that will gradually settle over time into the pond and the bacteria will also consume that as food.”

Adams said the goal is to treat the second pond, the third pond and into the affluent chamber. His company provides the chemical tank and the metering pump. They also provide free maintenance on the metering pump. The town is responsible for purchasing the chemical which is currently $12.50 per gallon and applying the correct dosage. He said the first 55-gallon container will be used quickly but will subside over time.

Adams said his company has treated multiple wastewater treatment facility ponds including facilities in North Zulch and Dime Box. He said they are also doing a sludge reduction treatment in Navasota. There is a substantial amount of money that has to be spent upfront but it produces results.

Mayor Benton asked Adams to put together a proposal and bring it back to council for consideration.

The next regularly scheduled council meeting is Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m.