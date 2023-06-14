County lists Anderson, Navasota properties

Grimes County Commissioners held a Special Meeting, Tuesday, June 13, to ponder property sales and plumbing issues.

Reconvening from Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code 661.072, the court approved listing two county-owned properties with Max Brand Realty. The two properties now officially on the market are the Anderson courthouse annex at 114 W. Buffington Avenue with a list price of $599,000 and an 8-acre tract behind the Navasota Pct. 3 annex at 205 Veterans Memorial Drive which is being listed at $999,000.

Jail tunneling costly

Commissioners also approved Building Maintenance Manager Rodney Floyd’s request for additional funding for jail plumbing repairs and granted a discretionary exemption from the competitive bidding process due to unforeseen damages to public property.

While making repairs to the Grimes County jail, additional issues were discovered during the tunneling process which increased the original estimated cost of $18,000 by an additional $38,000. County projects above $50,000 are required to go through a competitive bidding process but discretionary exemptions are allowed by law.