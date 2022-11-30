Anderson Holiday Fest featuring Tracy Byrd

ANDERSON – Big time music meets small town living at the annual Anderson Holiday Fest Saturday, Dec. 3, presented by Charlie Diggs Entertainment in front of the historic Grimes County Courthouse.

The family-fun event begins at 2 p.m. featuring a star-studded county music lineup, children’s zone, vendors and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Headlining the Anderson Holiday Fest stage is Tracy Byrd, who features well-know hits such as ‘Watermelon Crawl,’ ‘Keeper of the Stars,’ ‘Holdin Heaven,’ ‘Lifestyles of the Not So Rich and Famous’ and many more.

Also performing live is Grammy winner Rick Trevino, Bri Bagwell, Jason Cassidy, Jeff Canada and special guest Cathey Bolin.

Rick Trevino is a crowd favorite featuring numerous hits including: ‘She Can’t Say I Didn’t Cry,’ ‘Bobbie Ann Mason,’ ‘Learning As You Go,’ Running Out of Reasons to Run,’ and the list goes on.

Jason Cassidy keeps the crowd rocking with songs like ‘Blame it on Waylon,’ ‘Rest of Forever,’ and ‘Cowboy Girl.’

Bri Bagwell will have you dancing in the streets performing hits including: ‘My Boots,’ Heroes,’ ‘Cheat on Me,’ and many other toe-tappers.

Entertainment schedule

• 2 p.m. – Gates open, Cathey Bolin performs.

• 2:45 p.m. – Jeff Canada.

• 4:15 p.m. – Rick Trevino.

• 5:45 p.m. – Jason Cassidy.

• 7:15 p.m. Bri Bagwell.

• 9 p.m. Tracy Byrd.

Find out more about the day of fun and purchase tickets at www.andersonfest.com.