Navasota seeks grants galore!

The City of Navasota Grant Coordinator Evette Fannin received the go-ahead to proceed with numerous grant opportunities which will enhance quality of life and bring state and federal tax dollars back to Navasota. Council members approved all five requests at a Regular Meeting, Monday, Nov. 28.

Public Management was hired as grant administrator and Bleyl Engineering was hired to provide engineering services for Navasota’s application for the 2023-24 Texas Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. Funded through the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), this competitive grant ranges from $50,000-$500,000 and requires a city match of 10%. Eligible activities include water, wastewater, drainage, streets, roads and bridge projects with 51% benefiting low to moderate income (LMI) areas.

Public Management was also hired as the grant administrator to assist the City of Navasota with receiving its allocation of $10 million-plus through the CDBD-MIT MOD (Mitigation-Regional Method of Distribution) process through the Council of Governments. This grant is funded by the Texas General Land Office (GLO) and requires that 33% benefit LMI areas.

City Manager Jason Weeks said, “The plan is to use our funds for our water projects, the water tower and water plant, which supplies all our residents, so we’ll definitely meet our 33% requirement.”

Next, council members approved authorizing Request for Proposals (RFP) for grant administration and planning services for the Resilient Communities Program administered through the GLO. The maximum amount of this competitive federal grant is $300,000.

The last grant-related approval authorized the City to solicit RFP for the 2023 Downtown Revitalization Program administered by the TDA. Award amounts ranges from $250,000-$500,000 with 50% related to sidewalks and ADA compliance. A 15% cash match is required. According to Weeks, projects include revitalizing the area behind Blues Alley.

TBB alcohol vendor bid awarded

Council members approved awarding the contract for alcohol services for the 2023 and 2024 Texas Birthday Bash (TBB) to Rail & Rye, LLC. According to Marketing & Communications Coordinator Bobbie Ullrich, there were two local respondents to the City’s RFP in October. Based on the scoring assessment, Rail & Rye was the “most advantageous.”

Rail & Rye will pay the city 50% of net profit of alcohol sales, provide Wi-Fi services for POS and guests during the event and guarantee a minimum $5,000 TBB sponsorship.

From its inception, TBB has been viewed as a vehicle for attracting visitors to Navasota rather than as a moneymaker; however, Ullrich expressed the sentiments of staff that the city should receive some benefit from alcohol sales to assist with offsetting the cost of the event.

Weeks cited increased interest from other beverage vendors in participating in TBB and confusion about how they go about it. With only two RFPs received, he suggested the vendor selected reach out to the other companies and “work out a deal” to incorporate their product.

Weeks said, “We’re trying to change up what we do here so we can include as many as we can from the local area.”

The motion to approve included the vendor providing liability insurance and giving the city manager or mayor final contract approval.

Street project to be rebid January 2023

Council members approved rejecting the three bids received for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 combined Street Maintenance Project. This action was prompted by errors in the bid form which called for ‘a two-course seal coat versus the City’s wish to only have a single course, the failure to break out mobilization and traffic control between base bid and alternates, and quantity concerns.’

Jeremy Peters with Gessner Engineering said, “We’re doing the solicitation for new bids at our cost.”

Due to weather concerns, the project will be rebid after the first of the year with a targeted award date of March.

Other council action:

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included the second reading of Ordinance 1010-12 designating the geographic area of TIRZ No. 1; the second reading of Ordinance No. 1011-22, Grimes County portion of the tax roll for tax year 2022; the second reading of Ordinance No. 1012-22, Brazos County portion of the tax roll for tax year 2022; Change Order No. 4 in the amount of $9,280 for the new Public Works warehouse; Property Tax Assessment and Collection Agreement with Grimes Central Appraisal District for tax year 2022.

•Approved and ratified a 10-year Tower Lease Agreement with Broadband Towers, LLC for space on the tower at CR 420 for $2,200 per month with a 3% annual escalator to enhance radio communications for public safety.

Reports from City staff/officials to council

•The Dec. 26 City Council meeting was canceled. Regular Meetings will resume Jan. 5, 2023.

•The Utility Rate Study will be reviewed during a City Council Special Meeting Jan. 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.

•Mayor Bert Miller issued a Proclamation in recognition of the Tree of Angels.

View city council meetings in their entirety at www.navasotatx.gov/city-council/pages/meeting-videos.