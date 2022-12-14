Anderson rejects ESD 2

*Editor’s note, Alderman Marc Benton was absent from the meeting.

ANDERSON - Aldermen for the Town of Anderson approved a resolution to be excluded from the proposed Emergency Services District No. 2, which is proposed to cover unincorporated portions of Grimes County excluding ESD 1 (in the Iola school district) and the city of Navasota.

During the monthly meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, Aldermen held a public hearing. Brothers, John and Patrick Miller, who are remodeling the Apolonia Building in downtown Anderson voiced their concern about the potential sales tax increase.

“My understanding is funding this ESD could potentially involve their [ESD board] ability to adjust the sales and use tax without any real input or vote,” explained John Miller. He said it is tough to start a new business in the current environment without having an “external force I have no control over. That is a disincentive to do business here.”

Patrick Miller reiterated his brother’s concern about not having control over tax increases, but he also praised Anderson Volunteer Fire Department for establishing a “brilliant” fire department. He said it seems wrong to charge Anderson residents additional taxes to build-up other fire departments after all the money that has been invested here. “It makes it harder for the fire department itself, because right now they have been very successful by going to Anderson people for Anderson support, for Anderson’s Fire Department. And now what we would do with that money is essentially replace it with a general services district instead, where it is not really your money.”

Alderman Daryl Alford said aldermen could choose to take no action and leave the decision up to voters. Alderman, Kason Menges expressed concern of allowing ESD 2 to go to a vote because of the potential for low voter turnout in an election that is not considered a major election. Menges said if the result of the ESD 2 election went opposite of what a lot of people anticipated; it may look bad on Town of Anderson Aldermen. “How bad does it look on us, if we had an opportunity to stop it and we didn’t stop it,” asked Menges. “Anything can happen.”

Grimes County Commissioners Court is hosting a county-wide special hearing Wednesday, Jan. 18, to hear public input about the proposed ESD 2 and decide whether to place it on the ballot in May for a county-wide election. If there is an overwhelming nay from citizens, commissioners can vote not to put the proposed ESD 2 on the ballot.

Alford addressed Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth, “I’m assuming, and tell me if I’m overstepping here, but these resolutions that you may get from these incorporated cities will carry a little weight in that meeting maybe?”

Fauth responded, “I would think it would because I would believe that the city council would have the say-so of their citizens. That is what they would present probably at court.” Alford asked, “so y’all [commissioners court] will take these into consideration?” Fauth responded, “yes sir.”

Alford said the answer from Fauth answered a lot of questions. Aldermen unanimously approved the resolution to not be included in ESD 2.

Pecan Street

Aldermen Kason Menges recused himself from agenda item 11 which included his wife, Tamara Menges asking the Town of Anderson to abandon, or consider an offer to purchase from the Town of Anderson the portion of Pecan Street that stretches from East Buffington to the property line of R2040.

Tamara Menges stated Pecan Street is a dead end, unfinished road that is maintained by her family. She expressed concern that people drive down the road and turn around once they realize it is not a through street. She said having ownership of Pecan Street would allow her family to install a gate making their property and home more secure.

Anderson Mayor, Karen McDuffie stated before council can consider the request, there are legal steps that have to be taken. McDuffie said council would need to see property deeds and the requested roadway would need to be surveyed.

Aldermen discussed installing a sign that informs drivers the roadway is not a through street as an immediate solution to deter traffic. They reminded Mrs. Menges even if a sign is installed, the roadway is open to the public and can still be accessed by drivers.

Other concerns by the Menges family include having an East Buffington address which makes their home difficult to find when packages are delivered and could be potentially dangerous if their home can’t be found during an emergency.

McDuffie read a letter from a property owner who stated Pecan Street borders the west side of his property and it would not be possible for the Town of Anderson to grant sole access of Pecan Street to the Menges family.

Aldermen took no action and requested further information from the Menges family before voting on the request.

Anderson Town Council meets the second Thursday of each month.