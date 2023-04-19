Assault suspect causes school lockdown

The identity of a domestic assault suspect that was responsible for temporarily placing two Navasota Independent School District campuses on soft lockdown April 11, has been released.

Courtavion Scott, 21 of Navasota, was identified as the assault suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Navasota Police responded to the 600 block of Wades Way for reports of a physical domestic assault. As officers were enroute, the caller said the suspect fled on foot westward and they were unaware if he possessed a weapon. Officers met with the victim and observed injuries.

As a precaution, Navasota Police advised Navasota ISD to place John C. Webb Elementary and the Navasota Education Learning Campus (NELC) on soft secure lockdown. The school resource officer arrived at Webb and searched the surrounding property.

Evidence showed the suspect walked through the playground at Webb while fleeing and continued west into a nearby neighborhood. Officers searched the area before contacting NISD to lift the lockdown.

Procedure for a secure lockdown is to get inside and ensure outside doors are locked. Students are instructed return inside and continue business as usual. Teachers should bring everyone indoors, lock outside doors, increase situational awareness, business as usual and take attendance.