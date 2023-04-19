Suspected meat thief arrested

A man accused of stealing meat from a local grocery store was arrested on multiple charges April 11.

Around 11:40 a.m., Navasota Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North LaSalle Street for reports of a theft. Officers located a male matching the description at the 400 block of North LaSalle and discovered he was in possession of the alleged stolen goods, valued around $200.

The suspect was identified as Michale Powell, 50 of Navasota. Officers learned he had an outstanding parole warrant from Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Powell also had a pipe used for smoking narcotics.

Powell was transported to Grimes County Jail and charged with Theft with 2 Previous Convictions, a State Jail Felony; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor; and the third-degree felony TDCJ warrant. He remains in jail on a $20,000 bond for Theft of Property with 2 Previous Convictions. No bond was issued for the warrant or possession charge.