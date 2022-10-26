Athletic facilities security measures enforced

Navasota Independent School District is enforcing safety measures at athletic facilities to ensure a safe experience for everyone. Those safety measures operated smoothly at Rattler Stadium Friday, Oct. 21.

Prior to entering Rattler Stadium, attendees were checked by a security guard with a metal detecting wand. Attendees are prohibited from carrying weapons into athletic facilities, all bags are subject to search and backpacks are prohibited. Students in eight grade or younger must be accompanied by an adult and high school students must have student identification.

Security guards working at Rattler Stadium stated the procedures ran smoothly, and multiple attendees were grateful for the added security measures.

A parent confirmed there is an ongoing list of students/adults that have received criminal trespass warnings for various reasons and are banned from athletic events. The Examiner reached out to NISD to confirm there is a banned list, and learn how the list is being enforced, but didn’t hear back before the press deadline.

For more information about school policies and the latest updates, visit www.navasotaisd.org.